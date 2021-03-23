Austin police cadet class could resume by June, pending council decision

The Austin City Council will consider a plan Thursday to resume the police academy with a reimagined approach.

AUSTIN, Texas — The first police academy class in more than one year could start this summer, pending a decision this week by the Austin City Council.

On Thursday the council will consider “a reimagined cadet training academy for the Austin Police Department” which would lay the groundwork for resuming a cadet class by June 7.

In a memo sent to Mayor Steve Adler and council members, City Manager Spencer Cronk said the proposal will “address concerns about academy curriculum, training techniques, and overall learning objectives identified by Council and the community in the past,” as well as address the “City’s need to maintain adequate staffing within APD.”

Part of the changes call for more community involvement, including the possibility for some training videos to be viewed by community members and experts being involved in teaching some of the courses alongside academy instructors, a spokesperson for the city said.

"We are beginning the process of reimagining public safety and we know that making policy and cultural changes to address the disproportionate impacts of police violence on people of color is of the utmost importance," Cronk said Monday during his announcement outlining the hiring process of a new police chief.

Chief Brian Manley is retiring at the end of March, and Assistant Chief Joe Chacon will serve as interim chief.

Cronk’s memo said the city has hired Dr. Anne Kringen to be the new training division manager, which is a position that is part of the command staff at APD.

Other changes include a more active learning environment for cadets and an increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The last class of cadets graduated in October 2020 after a 32-week training program.

In May 2020, Cronk postponed the scheduled June 2020 cadet class for an audit of the training materials, which was delayed because of the scope of work and the unanticipated impact of the city-wide response to COVID-19.

Then in August, when the council approved a new budget that moved about $150 million from the police department, that slashed funding for three cadet classes.

If the council moves forward with the reimagined approach to the academy, the next step would be a budget amendment to fund the class, a city spokesperson said. More changes could be adopted after the first class is run using the updated framework.

