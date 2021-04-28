Austin Police Department releases bodycam video of deadly January shooting

The APD said the video includes comprehensive footage of the officers’ actions and is intended to provide the community with additional context.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video in this article is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department (APD) released body camera video showing a deadly Jan. 5 shooting that involved an officer in southeast Austin.

Alex Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed that day in the 2500 block of Wickersham Lane.

Police said Gonzales cut off an off-duty police officer who was driving his personal vehicle. Police said the officer, identified as Gabriel Gutierrez, saw Gonzales pull out a gun and shots were fired. Gutierrez then called 911 to report the incident.

According to police, Gonzales began to drive away and Gutierrez followed him. Gonzales eventually came to a stop. Police said other officers who arrived on the scene began giving commands to Gonzales and, as he moved around the vehicle, he tried to open one of the car doors. That's when on-duty Officer Luis Serrato fatally shot him.

Both Gutierrez and Serrato were placed on administrative leave, per APD policy.

The APD released the video Wednesday morning, which can be viewed online here. As a warning, the video is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Critical Incident Community Briefing videos are now available to view. Please see https://t.co/4GAGhfgQpA https://t.co/nTKDFJVGrN — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 28, 2021

The APD said video materials have been edited or redacted in compliance with state law that prohibits the release of certain information and “to maintain the integrity of the multi-departmental investigation.” The department said the edited video does include comprehensive footage of the officers’ actions and the release of the video is intended to provide the community with additional context about the shooting.

KVUE spoke to Scott Hendler, the attorney representing Gonzales's parents, who were among those who watched the video Tuesday. You can view that conversation here.

On Tuesday evening, the attorneys for Officer Serrato released an open letter, asking Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon and Travis County District Attorney José Garza to not release the video prior to a grand jury review.

The APD is conducting two investigations into the shooting: a criminal investigation by the department's Special Investigation Unit in conjunction with the district attorney's office and an administrative investigation that will be conducted by APD's Internal Affairs Unit with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Garza has said he plans to take all police shooting cases to a grand jury for independent review.