Austin Police Association raises concern over staffing amid busy weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association is raising concerns about officer staffing heading into a busy weekend.
With the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the Texas Longhorns' home game happening Saturday, union representatives tweeted that the department is at "critical" staffing levels.
According to the most recent data from the Austin Police Department, the APD has about 220 vacancies right now.
Meanwhile, the current cadet class has about 56 cadets in it. That class is set to graduate on Nov. 18.
"At last report, nearly half of our patrols were below the authorized 'minimum staffing' level," the association said. "Officers are doing their best to cover all necessary services, but your patience is much appreciated, especially now. This is why it is vital that city leadership prioritizes funding and staffing for APD. Please make sure to support pro-public safety candidates at the polls later this month!"
