Police Association asks Austin mayor, councilmembers to join law enforcement at protest

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association (APA) is asking the Austin mayor, city councilmembers and others to join law enforcement on the frontlines of a protest planned for Thursday night in front of the Austin Police Department headquarters.

In a letter on Wednesday, APA President Ken Casaday addressed the mayor, councilmembers, City of Austin Public Safety commissioners and the director of the Office of Police Oversight.

“The Austin Police Association cordially invites you to join the hard working, dedicated women and men providing public safety for the City of Austin on Thursday (6/4/2020) at 6 PM for the announced protest at the APD Headquarters (715 E. 8th Street),” the letter reads.

The protest, organized by the “Mike Ramos Brigade” is in response to the department’s tactics at Saturday’s protest in Austin, in which a man in his 20s, a teenage boy and a pregnant woman were shot by police.

The protesters were struck with “less-lethal” fire and, according to Chief Brian Manley, were not the intended targets. The incidents are under review.

Concerns have been raised in Austin and across the country about tactics used by officers against demonstrators protesting police brutality and racism. The protests were in response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Ramos in Austin.

“Our members would appreciate your presence with them on the front patio of the APD Headquarters to get a fresh perspective of the protest in an effort to better understand tactics used in handling peaceful protest and potentially those tactics used in the response to violence in the case the event changes from a peaceful assembly to one of violence and criminal conduct,” the letter said. “Please RSVP prior to attending so we can make our best effort to find some protective gear for each attendee, if you choose to wear the gear and not just a face mask covering (COVID-19).”

The APA said it hopes the presence of those invited will “promote an environment for protesters to express their First Amendment right to peacefully assemble and petition the government for a redress of their grievances, without it devolving into a violent riot, opportunity for looting and destruction of our City.”

Austin City Council is already scheduled to hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the protests held downtown, “including protocol and practices employed.”

At 1 p.m. on Monday, Councilmember Greg Casar tweeted he and his colleagues were calling for emergency hearings on Black Lives Matter demands and police tactics during the weekend's protests.

"We have to change this system, and all people deserve to be safe during these demonstrations," Casar tweeted.