Austin Police Association reports homicide off of Ben White Boulevard

A victim was reportedly shot near the intersection with Montopolis Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association (APA) is reporting a homicide in southeast Austin on Friday.

In a tweet shared Friday around 2:45 p.m., the APA said officers and detectives were investigating a shooting off of Ben White Boulevard.

The tweet included a screenshot that suggested the victim was shot near the intersection of Montopolis Drive and Ben White.

When reached by phone Friday afternoon, the Austin Police Department could only confirm it was responding to a reported shooting in the area of 6200 E. Ben White Blvd. westbound service road. Police said to expect information at a press conference shortly.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or 800-893-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.