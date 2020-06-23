Austin Police Association ready to call officers to stop working at protests unless demands are met

The APA president is demanding for protective gear and the use of CS gas.

AUSTIN, Texas — The head of Austin's police union is fed up.

As a result, Ken Casaday said he plans to tell officers not to do their jobs unless they get the equipment needed to protect themselves and citizens during protests.

On Monday, Casaday said the Austin Police Association (APA) expected to send a letter to its membership asking officers to not work at protests unless the unions' demands are met.

During an emergency meeting with Austin Police Chief Brian Manley on Monday that started at 5 p.m., Casaday said he also planned to ask for officers to use CS gas during protests again.

Protests are the new normal in Downtown Austin. So are ill-equipped officers, according to the APA.

"Now, they've taken our abilities to deal with riots and people that are creating havoc in our city. They've taken our CS gas away ... which hurt nobody on the interstate that day. The people left in about five seconds. It was a very effective tool," said Casaday.

Ken Casaday wants that to change.

On Monday, the APA drafted a letter, telling officers not to work at protests if they don't get proper protective gear, including knee pads. He's also asking for officers to once again be allowed to use CS gas, or tear gas, during protests.

Earlier this month, the Austin City Council approved a set of measures that prohibits officers from using CS gas, rubber bullets, bean bag rounds and pepper spray during protests.

The move came after several protesters were injured when officers used such items. But Casaday said the measure only tied officers' hands.

"If they don't provide the proper equipment, we're going to advise our officers to not go out and do their job, because if they're not protected with the equipment that they need, we're not only talking about just the tools we're taking away by council, now we have officers going out on these riots just with a nightstick and a bulletproof vest on and not the proper protective gear," Casaday said.

This letter comes at a time when officers are retiring at a rate not seen in recent years. According to the Austin Police Retirement System, 53 officers have retired so far this year. For the last five to six years, the system has averaged about 52 retirements per year.