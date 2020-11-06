Austin Police Association survey shows many voters oppose defunding APD

APA said the majority of those who responded to its survey in each district opposed the measures.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association (APA) reached out to more than 80,000 voters to get feedback on the City Council's agenda items regarding defunding the Austin Police Department.

According to APA, just under 10,000 voters responded. Of those 10,000 voters, approximately 77% oppose measures to defund police. About 9% said they support it.

Additionally, APA said the majority of those who responded to the survey in each district opposed the measures.

Here's a breakdown of the responses by district:

District One - 69% opposed, 12% supported, 19% other

District Two - 75% opposed, 10% supported, 15% other

District Three - 55% opposed, 21% supported, 24% other

District Four - 66% opposed, 11% supported, 23% other

District Five - 81% opposed, 10% supported, 9% other

District Six - 79% opposed, 4% supported, 17% other

District Seven - 79% opposed, 9% supported, 12% other

District Eight - 82% opposed, 5% supported, 13% other

District Nine - 64% opposed, 17% supported, 19% other

District Ten - 84% opposed, 6% supported, 10% other

RELATED:

Calls to defund APD began during protests in the city over racial inequalities. The protests were sparked by the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Mike Ramos in Austin, both at the hands of police.