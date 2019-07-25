AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating the suspicious death of one man who was found with injuries on July 23.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 6800 block of Bitterroot Trail. After arriving, police found Luis Gerardo Gayton with life-threatening injuries.

Gayton was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m.

The Travis County Medical Examiner has conducted an autopsy and is awaiting lab results and investigative results before determining the cause and manner of death.

RELATED: Austin police searching for stranger accused of putting woman in chokehold

Austin homicide detectives and crime scene units arrived at the scene to begin processing it. They are speaking with witnesses and looking for more information.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, text "Tip 103" plus your message to CRIMES, use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android .

RELATED VIDEO: Austin police asking public's help to identify suspect accused of putting woman in a 'chokehold'

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Video: Fight breaks out on busy street after Round Rock road rage incident

Gulf of Mexico tropical wave could bring rain to Central Texas

Proposed new Austin homeless shelter sparks debate among nearby homeowners