AUSTIN — Austin police have identified the suspect they said specifically targeted a man and killed him at a hotel in North Austin on Nov. 13.

Police identified the suspect as William Morataya, 24, Friday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree felony murder.

Police said early Tuesday afternoon that they were investigating a possible shooting/stabbing at the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 11000 block of the I-35 frontage road. The victim, identified as Albaro Arnulfo Santos Mendez, 30, also known as "Chato," was found shot and lying in the 4th-floor hallway of the hotel. Police said they attempted life-saving measures on the man until Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire arrived at the scene.

At 3:42 p.m. Nov. 13, police said Mendez died from his injuries. The Travis County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Morataya's bond is set at $1 million.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the APD Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

