AUSTIN — Detectives with Austin Police Department's Property Crimes are asking for the public's help in identifying two female suspects who stole several clothing items from The Gap at 4001 N. Lamar Blvd.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19.

If you have any information regarding the incident or are able to identify the suspects in the video below, call Detective Goodwin at (512) 974-5192.

