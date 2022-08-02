Austin Pets Alive! welcomes 100,000th pet

Copper will be up for adoption through APA!.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Austin Pets Alive! introduced the 100,000th pet in its care since the nonprofit animal shelter was founded in 2008.

"With a focus on preventing the needless euthanasia of companion animals, APA! is proud to today introduce the 100,000th life rescued and looks forward to the next 100,000 pets as APA! continues significant lifesaving programs including the Parvo Puppy ICU, Neonatal Kitten Nursery and Medical Triage and Wellness Clinic," the shelter said in a press release.

In honor of the milestone, Austin Pets Alive! is asking supporters to sign up to be Constant Companions. Constant Companions make a monthly donation to help the shelter fund its lifesaving programs.

Dr. Ellen Jefferson introduced the 100,000th rescue. She was joined by Austin City Council members for the event.

