AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Austin Pets Alive! (APA) celebrated the opening of its newly renovated ringworm adoption center, named Maddie's Cat Adoption Center.

APA was given a grant from the Maddie's Fund to renovate its existing shelter space into a 'purr-fect' place for felines.

To celebrate, APA held a small carnival at its adoption campus. There were games, fair food, face painting and a color wall.

Maddie's Cat Adoption Center is dedicated to the treatment and care of ringworm-positive cats.

"There is some stigma with ringworm cats and kittens," said APA PR and events manager Katera Berent. "People assume it must be some worm, it must be some serious illness, but in reality it is an infection that is as serious as athlete's foot is in humans."

The center is currently holding about 80 cats and kittens but has room for a little over 100 felines.

"So within this room, we have all of these kennels you see around me, but we also have three group rooms where multiple cats are housed at once," explained Berent. "We have an empty room where potential adopters can hang to get to know them as well."

When you adopt a cat or kitten with ringworm, APA says it will waive all adoption fees as well as provide three weeks' worth of medication post-adoption.

