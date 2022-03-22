x
Austin Pets Alive! offering tornado-related pet assistance

The nonprofit is providing life-saving services for pets whose owners are helping in tornado recovery efforts around Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is offering assistance to local, county and state government operations teams as they assist in tornado recovery efforts around Central Texas. The Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrender (P.A.S.S.) program will help find temporary home, food and other pet needs for people.

The P.A.S.S. program will help residents in Round Rock, Elgin and Granger. 

"The Central Texas community has always been generous, helping pets and their people during times of need and crisis," said president and CEO Dr. Ellen Jefferson. "We would like everyone helping with recovery efforts to reach out to us if they encounter people who need additional assistance finding or taking care of their pets."

Contact Austin Pets Alive! at pass@austinpetsalive.org or by phone at 512-961-6519. You can also donate to the nonprofit here.

