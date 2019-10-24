AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in September 2019.

From 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 25, Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is running a 24-hour fundraiser with the goal of raising $24,000, which is what it costs for APA! to operate for one day.

The fundraiser is being run through APA!'s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Throughout the day it will be posting videos featuring the organization's programs.

APA! has gotten more than 7,300 dogs and cats adopted and placed more than 6,700 animals in foster homes. It has found "forever homes" for more than 67,000 animals over the past 10 years and has around 1,500 animals under its care on any given day.

If you would like to donate to help support APA!, you can do so through its website.

