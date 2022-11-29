Austin Pets Alive! and hundreds of non-profits looking for donations on Giving Tuesday

Austin Pets Alive! and other organizations looking for donations this giving Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — There are more than 700 Austin organizations connected to the “I Live Here. I Give Here” campaign to raise money for Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of donations the week after Thanksgiving. People are encouraged to donate to charities or nonprofit organizations of their choice as a way to give back to their community.

One of the nonprofit organizations participating in Giving Tuesday is Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) located in Austin. The animal shelter is asking the community to help support their mission to prevent the euthanasia of companion animals.

"Donations are important always, but especially right now with everything going on in the economy and world," explained Courtney Manuel, CEO of I Live Here. I Give Here. "Nonprofits are like people, and they struggle too, and they're the ones helping people and puppies and all the things we love about Austin."

Manuel added that upwards of $9 million was raised last year on Giving Tuesday by Central Texans.

Suzie Chase from APA! says they save animals that would have otherwise been put down due to sickness or age. Donations from residents and community members during Giving Tuesday help puppies who survived a Parvovirus, which is a potentially deadly disease, thanks to donations from residents to their life-saving programs.

Manuel says every bit helps. People can check out the other organizations and find the right fit for them through Amplify ATX's website.

