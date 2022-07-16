Austin Pets Alive! hosts Caturday adoption event

Close to 20 adorable, adoptable cats and kittens will be available to attendees. All APA! cats are fully vetted, spayed or neutered and have updated vaccines and a microchip. Best of all, adoption fees will be waived.

"We are trying to promote a foster-centric model so less kittens and cats are in the shelter and more are in foster homes. With that being said, it's harder for them to be seen when they're in a cozy home and not in a shelter, so these events allow us to have visibility for our foster cats and help our fosters be able to take more cats into their home once these cats get adopted," said Halle Hamilton, cat adoption manager at Austin Pets Alive!.