Austin Pets Alive! in need of bottled water donations

APA! said it will need bottled water until the boil notice is lifted by Austin Water.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! said it is now in need of water for all of the thirsty dogs and cats under its care.

APA! announced the need for water after Austin Water issued a city-wide boil water notice for all of its customers due to an internal process issue at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant.

Those interested in donating any extra water they may have can drop it off at APA!'s Town Lake Animal Center, located at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St. Water donations can be dropped off in front of the clinic at Building C starting Sunday, Feb. 6 at 6 a.m.

Austin Water said customers should vigorously boil tap water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking and before giving it to pets as well.

For frequently asked questions about the boil water notice, visit the City of Austin's emergency information hub.