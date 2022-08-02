City animal officials at odds over potential microchip mandate for pet owners

According to a report from the Austin Monitor, the discussion is far from over.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the Austin Monitor, local animal officials have been butting heads over a potential citywide microchip mandate for pet owners across the city.

Following a recent study by researchers at the University of Texas, some members of Austin's Animal Advisory Commission encouraged recommending a mandate to the Austin City Council. However, others disagreed.

In the study, researchers analyzed shelter intake and rate-of-return data, concluding that microchipped animals are twice as likely to be returned to their owners when lost. However, one commissioner reportedly argued that the results weren't sufficient enough to call the need for a mandate.

“Just a few numbers are doing a lot of the work in the conclusions being drawn here,” said Commissioner Ryan Clinton. “If the problem is there’s so much demand out there that we don’t have the budget to supply for, we don’t solve that problem by criminalizing pet ownership.”

As Austin's population continues to increase, so are the numbers of lost animals who fail to get reunited with their numbers. It only adds to the problems local shelters face as they deal with overcrowding.

To view the Austin Monitor's full report, click here.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube