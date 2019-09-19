AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Austin city council members are expected to consider long-anticipated changes to the City's ordinances that govern pedicab drivers.

Under the proposed changes, the City would allow electric pedal-assisted pedicabs to operate on Austin roads.

Currently, about 75 pedicabs in Austin use electric motors as part of an Austin Transportation Department pilot program to study their use.

Some of Ken Cameron's fleet at Movemint Bike Cab have been using the electric motors, which he said are changing the game.

"Electric motors basically allow us to say 'yes' more often. We don't have to turn down rides that are either too far or up too big of a hill," Cameron said. "It allows us, our culture, to not just be a bunch of young bucks but have people of all different abilities and ages to perform the job."

The ordinance changes would also allow pedicabs to go beyond the current boundaries, as long as the roads have speed limits of 35 mph or less.

"We would be able to take folks up to Burnet Road, where there are new restaurants and bars opening, or possibly as far as the Domain if it makes sense to do so," Cameron said.

These changes would help level the playing field, Cameron said, in a city dense with electric scooters, bikes and ride-shares.

"Without them, it would be a much greater challenge for us to be able to compete in the transportation marketplace," he said.

You can read more about the proposed changes here.

