x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle on Airport Boulevard

Medics performed CPR on the victim just after 8 p.m. Shortly after, they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtwon.

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Airport Boulevard Monday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said medics were on the scene in approximately the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard near Springdale Road just after 8 p.m. Monday. CPR was in progress on an adult patient. 

At around 8:20 p.m., ATCEMS said the patient had been pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Austin Police Department watch commander said the pedestrian was trying to cross the street mid-block in a dimly-lit area when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver stopped, and APD said it does not appear they will face any charges.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Petition to save Austin teacher's job garners more than 10,000 signatures

One in critical condition after crashing into Central Austin home

You can get free food and booze with an 'I voted' sticker. Here's where in Austin

How to check if you're registered to vote in Texas