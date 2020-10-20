Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle on Airport Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Airport Boulevard Monday night.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said medics were on the scene in approximately the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard near Springdale Road just after 8 p.m. Monday. CPR was in progress on an adult patient.
At around 8:20 p.m., ATCEMS said the patient had been pronounced dead at the scene.
The Austin Police Department watch commander said the pedestrian was trying to cross the street mid-block in a dimly-lit area when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver stopped, and APD said it does not appear they will face any charges.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
