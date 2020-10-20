Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle on Airport Boulevard

Medics performed CPR on the victim just after 8 p.m. Shortly after, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Airport Boulevard Monday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said medics were on the scene in approximately the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard near Springdale Road just after 8 p.m. Monday. CPR was in progress on an adult patient.

At around 8:20 p.m., ATCEMS said the patient had been pronounced dead at the scene.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality Auto vs pedestrian ~1100blk Airport Blvd: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of one patient. Expect closures in the area for investigation & avoid if possible. EMS will be clearing shortly. No further information is available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 20, 2020

The Austin Police Department watch commander said the pedestrian was trying to cross the street mid-block in a dimly-lit area when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver stopped, and APD said it does not appear they will face any charges.

