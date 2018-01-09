AUSTIN, Texas — It's an aircraft that can help save lives.

It's called the EC 120 B and Austin PD has two other helicopters of its kind. It allows officers to have a critical vantage point up in the air.

"There's been several critical incidents in Austin that aircraft have been involved in just in the last five years," said Ryan Miller, Chief Pilot for Austin Police Department Air Support Unit.

"If you have a loved one that's stranded on the roof of their car that's getting swept away - having a helicopter show up and be able to pull them to safety, you can't put a price on that. Same thing with a car chase or a missing child," said Miller.

One of the types of cameras that's on these helicopters is called the Flir. Using a dashboard inside of the aircraft, the camera can switch from being a thermal imager to a color camera.

"It's kind of the bread and butter of what it is and what really makes us as effective as we are as an aviation platform," said Tom Lopatowski, Chief Technical Flight Officer for APD Air Support Unit.

It's cameras like this that helped in taking down the Austin bomber back in March.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the video that was released by DPS on Friday shows a lot about law enforcement and what this aircraft can do.

"I think the video highlights what the men and women of law enforcement are willing to do ... willing not only to live a life of service and serve the community, but willing to take the risks you saw those officers take in that video when they had to take down a man who had been terrorizing our community for over a month," said Manley.

