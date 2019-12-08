AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department SWAT team is responding to a possible barricaded suspect in northwest Austin.

APD tweeted just before 10 p.m. Sunday that the SWAT team was responding to the 13800 block of north U.S. 183. That's near the 45 toll and the Lakeline Mall.

Officers are on the scene and a perimeter is being secured.

Police said earlier someone was making threats.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

