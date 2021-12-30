x
Austin PD looking for missing 80-year-old man

Errol Coleman Murphy was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of Magazine Street in Austin. He suffers from significant memory loss, APD says.
Credit: Austin PD

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a missing 80-year-old man. 

Errol Coleman Murphy was last seen around 3 p.m. on Thursday near the 1900 block of Magazine Street. He was seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He is described as having hazel eyes, having brown and gray hair and is 5-feet and 8-inches tall.

Police say Murphy suffers "from significant memory loss" and requires heart medication.

Anyone with information on Murphy's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the APD Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

