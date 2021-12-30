Austin PD looking for missing 80-year-old man

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a missing 80-year-old man.

Errol Coleman Murphy was last seen around 3 p.m. on Thursday near the 1900 block of Magazine Street. He was seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He is described as having hazel eyes, having brown and gray hair and is 5-feet and 8-inches tall.