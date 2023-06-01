Austin PD investigating after woman found dead inside vehicle Friday night

The incident happened along East Stassney Lane in South Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday night.

APD received a call around 8:40 p.m. reporting shots fired and a car crash in the 500 block of East Stassney Lane. That's in South Austin.

APD arrived at the scene and found a crashed vehicle in the 700 or 800 block of Stassney. Inside was a woman with "obvious trauma," according to APD Officer Lee Knouse.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene 10 minutes later at 8:50 p.m. Knouse said the woman was in her early 20s. She was not identified Friday night as the family had not yet been notified.

Knouse said there is little information on the incident at this time as the investigation is underway. A suspect has not been identified.

EMS and the Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene.

APD said there is no active concern in the area at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.