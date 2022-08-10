Austin PD investigating homicide on Kramer Lane in North Austin

Officials believed the incident was a fatal auto-pedestrian crash, but the victim was not struck by a car as first thought.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers are investigating a homicide in North Austin on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are on the scene of the incident in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane, APD tweeted shortly after 2:15 p.m.

APD said officers were called to the scene around 1:05 p.m. and found a man with blunt force trauma to the head in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police could not say what object was involved in the incident.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene after it was reported as a fatal auto-pedestrian collision. Police said it was initially believed to be an auto-pedestrian crash because witnesses saw a car flee the scene, but the victim was not hit by a car as originally believed.

Detectives are talking with neighbors and witnesses and trying to determine if the incident was captured on surveillance video.

It is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call 911.

