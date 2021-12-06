x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Austin PD mourns passing of Ofc. Eric Lindsey

Officer Lindsey served with the APD for more than 20 years, according to Police Chief Joseph Chacon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) said one of its longtime officers, Eric Lindsey, died on Dec. 5. 

Officer Lindsey served with the APD for more than 20 years, according to Police Chief Joseph Chacon. Chacon said Lindsey died after a "prolonged, valiant fight against a medical condition, with his family surrounding him." Officials did not specify if it was related to COVID-19.

RELATED: 'I can't do another funeral' | APD pushing for shots after 2 unvaccinated officer deaths

"Eric was a devoted husband, father, brother and son," Chacon said. 

Lindsey is survived by his wife and 7-year-old son. Funeral and visitation arrangements will be posted at later time, APD said. 

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING

Developer seeking to create 332-acre subdivision near Lockhart: Report

Here are the Texas high school football playoff pairings: State semifinals

Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

In Other News

Development group looking at land near Lockhart for new subdivision