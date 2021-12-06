Austin PD mourns passing of Ofc. Eric Lindsey

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) said one of its longtime officers, Eric Lindsey, died on Dec. 5.
Officer Lindsey served with the APD for more than 20 years, according to Police Chief Joseph Chacon. Chacon said Lindsey died after a "prolonged, valiant fight against a medical condition, with his family surrounding him." Officials did not specify if it was related to COVID-19.
"Eric was a devoted husband, father, brother and son," Chacon said.
Lindsey is survived by his wife and 7-year-old son. Funeral and visitation arrangements will be posted at later time, APD said.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: