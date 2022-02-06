Austin partners with local organizations to help parents find baby formula amid shortage

The City is working with several local organizations to provide resources for families in need of baby formula.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is partnering with several organizations to provide information and help with the ongoing baby formula shortage to area families.

The City, facilitated by the Community Resilience Trust (CRT), will provide information regarding where families can go, details on available programs and how people can donate. Collaborating organizations include CRT, Maternal Health Equity Collaborative and several others.

On Friday, CRT and the City distributed flyers informing parents about the available resources and services.

“Right now, parents need help getting baby formula, and the City of Austin is supporting these organizations’ efforts to share information and advice at this critical time,” said Laura Patiño, City of Austin resilience officer. “While this challenge is a national one, the City has an important role in making sure our community knows what support and alternatives are out there for all.”

Parents can connect to resources by visiting CRT's website. There, visitors can see how they can get help with baby formula or learn how to donate and help.

These efforts by the city are in addition to resources provided by Austin Public Health that include assistance through Texas WIC and other local resources.

