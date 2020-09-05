With most pools closed, many people attended parks on Saturday to swim in lakes and creeks.

As Pistel Knox and her family enjoyed another beautiful day at Emma Long Metropolitan Park, they couldn't help but notice something different.

"On a normal day there is usually way more people and it is hard to find a spot," said Knox.

Her family was one of the lucky visitors that got into the park for the day. After a video surfaced of a park ranger being pushed into Lake Austin while trying to enforce social distancing last weekend, the rules changed for certain parks.

RELATED:

Reservations will be required to enter some Austin parks starting May 14

Video shows man push park ranger into Lake Austin, suspect arrested

The Parks Department put a 250-vehicle limit at Emma Long Metropolitan Park, Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park and Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.

By 1:30 pm, Common Fords Ranch and Emma Long had reached capacity.

"It's a little better honestly because it's not that many people," said Knox. "There is more space to swim and everyone is distancing."

Meanwhile, at Bull Creek Park, which doesn't have a capacity limit, people were seen gathered a little closer without a face covering in sight.

Some said they are not concerned.

"If I get it, I get it. If I die, I die," said park visitor Alex Gonzalez.

Gov. Greg Abbott does not encourage that mentality, and instead urges everyone to wear a face covering though it is not mandatory. Keeping six feet social distancing and gathering in groups no larger than five or your household is required.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Canadian is first black valedictorian in Princeton's history

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: 13th death reported in Williamson County; free COVID-19 tests offered in Hays County Sunday

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county