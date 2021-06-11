Austin Parks Foundation awards more than $76K in community grants

Each project awarded will update, repair or install necessary facilities with the common goal of fostering equitable access to nature.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Parks Foundation announced Friday that is has donated more than $76,000 to its 2021 fall community grantees to fund projects dedicated to enhancing city parks and outdoor community spaces.

Community grants are designed to support large, community-initiated improvement projects requiring between $5,000 and $50,000 in funding. Each project will update, repair or install necessary facilities with the common goal of fostering equitable access to nature, according to a release.

More than $3 million in grant funds have gone toward projects in every area of the city.

The fall 2021 grants total $76,520 and were divided between these three projects:

Multiple school parks across Austin: $50,000 for the installation of updated standard amenities, to make a $50,000 contribution from the Parks and Recreation Department's capital improvement fund for an overall $100,000 impact

MLK Station Park: $12,020 that will go toward repairs and improvements to the Sustainable Food Center's teaching and community gardens, an active centerpiece of the public park and Boggy Creek trail

Sanchez School Park: $14,500 for a new water fountain and seating to augment the nature play area being installed at the park in the coming months

“We are honored to continue funding community-initiated projects through our grant program in a year where Austinites have turned to their parks for a sense of community and connection,” said Kathleen Barron, senior programs manager at Austin Parks Foundation.

APF said community grant applications are accepted April 30 and Sept. 30 each year. The foundation said it is reviewing 2021 Impact Grant applications and will announce the recipient in December. The Impact Grant is intended to support large, community-initiated, physical park improvement projects as well as vision plan implementations and place-making.