City of Austin Parks and Recreation Board votes against recommending alcohol sales at Zilker Café

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a Conditional Use Permit to sell beer and wine at the Zilker Café when it reopens.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Parks and Recreation board this week approved a motion 4-2 recommending the City of Austin Planning Commission not move forward with a proposal that would allow alcohol sales at Zilker Café. Two board members were absent.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) is seeking a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to sell beer and wine at the Zilker Café when it reopens. The board discussed Item 3, a “recommendation to the Planning Commission” regarding the CUP, before introducing and passing the motion.

Zilker Café is located near Zilker Park and Barton Springs Pool. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department renovated the café after it was shut down in January 2016 due to poor conditions and code violations.

According to the City of Austin’s website, once a CUP applicant presents to the board and all reviews of the CUP from the city’s Development Services Department are done, the application for the CUP is complete. The PARD says reviews will be complete by July on its website.

The process to approve the CUP through the Planning Commission then begins.

According to the City of Austin, community members indicated they would be interested in alcohol sales at the café in a survey conducted by PARD in 2015.

The City said the rehabilitation was completed earlier this year. Only during the construction process did the PARD realize a CUP would be required for beer and wine sales.

The café would also have to apply for and obtain a license through the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to sell beer and wine.

“It is PARD’s intention to have the Zilker Café serve not only as a convenience for park users but also as a destination, enhancing the overall park user experience by expanding the Café’s menu items,” the City said.