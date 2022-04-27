Austin Parks and Rec still looking to hire 585 lifeguards, now offering up to $1,250 in bonuses

The department said it currently has 165 lifeguards on staff.

AUSTIN, Texas — Summer is getting closer and closer, and the Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) still needs to hire hundreds of lifeguards to keep swimmers safe.

As of April 27, the department said it has 165 lifeguards on staff, but it still needs to hire 585 as soon as possible.

Applicants must be 15 years old or older and submit an online application through the City of Austin Jobs website. Starting pay is $15 an hour.

PARD is also offering a series of bonuses to entice people to apply. These include:

A signing bonus of $500 to be paid mid-season to lifeguards and temporary aquatic staff who are trained and ready to work by June 6

A completion bonus of $500 to be paid at the end of the season for lifeguards and temporary aquatic staff who work 15 hours the last week of summer (Aug. 7 to Aug. 13) and are available to work on Sunday, Aug. 14, the day before classes begin for Austin ISD

An advanced certification bonus of $250 for any lifeguard who obtains one of the following: advanced certification of Open Water Lifeguarding, swim instructor certifications or a lifeguard instructor certification

After you submit an online application, you should receive an email from the Aquatics Division within 48 to 72 business hours. The email will contain all additional paperwork and information to get trained and hired. You must submit all paperwork and employment verification documents to register for a lifeguard class.

Training classes are available throughout the year. Once you've completed your paperwork, see the Aquatics Division's training schedule to find out when you can get certified. Learn more about the application and training process.

The division also offers lifeguard renewal classes. You must attend all days of each class for certification.

The PARD Aquatic Division operates 45 public aquatic facilities, including seven regional pools, three community pools, 22 neighborhood pools, one wading pool, Barton Springs Pool and 11 splash pads.

