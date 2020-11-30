Thousands raised for Austin boys who lost parents in Abilene-area car crash

As of Monday, more than $38,000 has been donated.

AUSTIN, Texas — As of Monday, a GoFundMe started to raise money for two boys who lost their parents recently in an Abilene-area crash was nearing its $50,000 goal.

Jose and Sara Miñán were killed on the morning of Nov. 24 in Haskell County after a driver struck them while reportedly failing to yield right of way on US 277. A nine-year-old was also injured in the crash.

"Jose and Sara Miñán were loved by all who knew them," wrote Cassie McKee on the fundraiser. "They loved the Lord with all their heart and were always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. They adored their two young sons, Eli, 9, and Ander, 8. Jose was the owner of Great Works Painting and Sara taught Spanish at Redeemer Lutheran School in Austin. They were longtime members of Hope Chapel church."

Investigators said they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. A toxicology report for the other driver is pending. He died on scene.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all of their family and especially their young sons," she wrote. "Jose and Sara were loved dearly and they will be missed terribly."

McKee said the funds will be used for Eli and Ander's immediate and long-term needs, and all donations will be distributed to Sara's mother.

As of Monday afternoon, more than $38,000 has been raised. The fundraiser was filled with comments from their church family and neighbors, with a few commending Jose's work in painting their homes.

