APD searching for suspect after officer-involved shooting in southeast Austin Sunday night

The incident happened on Channel Island Drive, near Southpark Meadows in the Onion Creek area.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect following an "officer-involved" shooting in southeast Austin on Sunday night.

The Austin Police Department said the incident happened in the 10000 block of Channel Island Drive, near Southpark Meadows in the Onion Creek area.

As of around 11:45 p.m., the suspect was not in custody. The SWAT team has been called to the scene.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area.

Police would not confirm more details but will provide a media update later on Sunday night.

Drivers have been told to expect delays in the area.

This is breaking news – check back for updates.