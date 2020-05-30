Austin police officer-involved shooting case to be presented before grand jury, Travis County DA says

On April 24, 42-year-old Michael Ramos was shot to death during a confrontation with Austin police officers at a Southeast Austin apartment complex.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore announced May 29 that she has decided to present the Michael Ramos case to a special grand jury.

“I reviewed the case today with my Civil Rights Director, and we believe the investigation has progressed to the point that we can properly make this announcement,” Moore said.

On April 24, officers shot Michael Ramos, 42, with a beanbag shotgun before he got in his car and attempted to drive away near East Oltorf Street and South Pleasant Valley Road. When he started to drive away, another officer fired his rifle at Ramos, who died later that night at a local hospital. A firearm was not found in Ramos' car.

The Austin Police Department and the Texas Rangers have been investigating the Ramos case, Moore said.

Moore stated that the date of the presentment has not yet determined.

According to Moore, the empaneling of grand juries in Travis County was suspended in March due to COVID-19 orders.

“We will present this case as soon as is practicable given the COVID-related constraints," Moore said.

On Saturday, May 30, at 12 p.m., a group is expected to gather to call for "justice for George Floyd and Mike Ramos," according to a Facebook event. The group, "Mike Ramos Brigade," is planning to protest in front of the Austin Police Department Headquarters.

The Austin Police Department released this statement in response:

"The Austin Police Department is aware of the planned protest occurring this weekend. We will have the appropriate number of officers on duty to ensure every citizen’s right to gather and peacefully protest is protected, while also keeping our community safe­­­­­."