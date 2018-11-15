AUSTIN — An officer that was injured in an ATV accident earlier this year was gifted a mortgage-free home at the "Starts of Distinction Awards Gala."

The group "Austin Cops for Charities" gifted the home to Officer Tammy Barrett, who is now bound to a wheelchair following the fall off of a 45-foot cliff in New Mexico while on vacation.

The charity responsible for raising money for the home raised more than $300-thousand for Barrett.

Barrett is expected to be able to move into her new home sometime next year.

