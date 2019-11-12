AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is about the APD cadet classes.

A lawsuit has been filed against an Austin police officer who allegedly used "brutal" excessive force on a man and falsely arrested him.

The man who filed the lawsuit on Dec. 10 was reportedly in town with his girlfriend during November 2018 to watch a Texas Longhorns football game. While they were waiting at a stoplight on the Interstate Highway 35 frontage road, several men robbed him and his girlfriend, according to the lawsuit.

RELATED:

City of Austin settles lawsuit filed by man tased by fired officers

Complaint filed against another assistant police chief as APD faces allegations of racism

Dusty Jester, who is an officer within the Austin Police Department, was one of the officers who responded to the scene and separated the alleged robbers from the man and his girlfriend, the lawsuit stated.

As the man was explaining to an officer what happened, the lawsuit claimed Jester began sprinting directly at him and tackled him to the ground.

The lawsuit states that's when Jester slammed his face into a concrete sidewalk and "violently shocked" him in the back with a taser.

The man suffered a concussion, a separated shoulder, a broken nose, a fractured thumb and lacerations that required 27 stitches as a result of the assault, the lawsuit stated.

At the time, the man was charged with evading arrest and was booked into the Travis County Jail, the lawsuit stated. As a result of the arrest, the lawsuit stated the man lost his job before the charge was later dismissed in September, almost one year after the incident.

According to the man's attorney, the charge was falsified.

KVUE reached out to the police department for a statement regarding the lawsuit, but has not heard back at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

You can be a Santa to a Central Texas senior in need this holiday season

Celadon files for bankruptcy, leaving more than 3,000 without a job

Tragic death of Round Rock toddler sparks new movement against distracted driving