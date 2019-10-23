AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in 2017.

Austin Energy crews are putting up the Zilker Holiday Tree Wednesday morning, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Starting at 9 a.m., crews began hanging a whopping 39 strings of light onto the 155-foot-tall tree. Austin Energy said the lights will have red, yellow, green and blue LED bulbs will have LED bulbs. The LED bulbs consume less electricity and last longer, crews said.

RELATED:

Calling all child artists! The annual 'Zilker Holiday Tree Art Contest' is now open

The Zilker holiday tree lights up Austin with holiday cheer

It's Lit: Zilker Park Holiday Tree kicks off Holiday season in Austin

“The strategic placement of the yellow bulbs on each string gives the tree its distinctive and dizzying swirl pattern,” officials told the Statesman.

Austinites will have to wait to see the tree lit up in all of its glory until Dec. 1 during the annual tree-lighting ceremony. The ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m.

Pint-sized Picassos can also bring out their artistic abilities in the annual Zilker Holiday Tree Art Contest by drawing the Zilker Christmas Tree. You can find out more information on how to enter online.

WATCH: Zilker Tree lighting ceremony in Austin

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

10 state propositions will be on the ballot this Election Day. Here’s what you need to know

PAC seeking to recall Austin mayor, 5 council members

Always to remove feminine symbol from packaging to respect trans, non-binary users

Central Texas woman, Ft. Hood military spouse announces presidential run

Feral hogs appearing more often in northwest Austin