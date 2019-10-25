AUSTIN, Texas — Officials at a northwest Austin trail is changing the way they charge guests.

The River Place Limited District will no longer charge owners $10 per pet to use the trail, according to Community Impact.

Hikers looking to walk the privately-owned trail during designated hours will still have to pay the fee. The board of directors for River Place Limited District made the ruling at an Oct. 22 meeting, Community Impact reported.

KVUE has been following the story since the trail started charging people to use the trail earlier this year. It currently costs $10 per person to hike on the River Place Trail located off Highway 2222 along Lake Austin.

Up until this week, that fee applied to pets, as well. The trail's representatives said the fee was applied to maintain the trail.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW), the district was given a grant to maintain the trail. Back in July, TPW officials asked the district to stop charging the fees. TPW said the department didn’t find the fee reasonable or comparable with other state or local public facilities and that the group that manages the park must stop the fee.

KVUE learned in July that the district had collected $35,600, but the cost to charge the fees was almost as high.

