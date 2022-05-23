Austin nearing Stage One drought restrictions, City memo says

Regulations could soon impact both commercial and residential Austin Water customers.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A City of Austin memo Friday revealed that City leaders are monitoring drought conditions, stating that Austin could soon enter Stage One regulations.

Interim Austin Water Director Robert Goode sent the memo to Mayor Steve Adler and the Austin City Council, stating that the combined storage of Lake Buchanan and Lake Travis could soon fall below 1.4 million acre-feet, which triggers drought response Stage One. That is expected in late May or early June.

According to the memo, Austin has been under the base Water Conservation Stage watering restrictions since Nov. 13, 2018. The primary distinction between that stage and Stage One is the reduction of automatic irrigation watering hours.

Here's a look at the Stage One restrictions summary for residential and commercial customers:

Customers continue to follow the once-per-week watering schedule for automatic irrigation systems and the twice-per-week schedule for hose watering.

Customers must reduce the total number of hours available for watering via automatic irrigation systems from 15 hours to 13 hours (midnight to 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight).

Customers can continue the following irrigation activities without restrictions: athletic fields; drip irrigation; hand-held watering with hose; watering trees with automatic bubblers; automatic drip irrigation or with a soaker hose beneath the tree canopy and in vegetable gardens.

Commercial customers continue to limit the use of patio misters to the hours between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Commercial car washes can operate normally. Residential car washes, and the washing of any outdoor surface, is allowed with the use of positive shut-off valve or a bucket.