Austin native among victims in Texas Panhandle tornado

Victor Valenzuela Jr., 43, is one of the four reported deceased.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 43-year-old man from Austin was among four people who died following a deadly tornado that ripped through Matador, Texas Wednesday night.

Victor Valenzuela Jr. is among those reported to have died. Valenzuela is the only person from Central Texas to have died during the storm, but was reportedly living in Abilene at the time of his death, according to our partners at KIDY.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Friday that the search and recovery of victims has been completed, and that everyone in Matador has been accounted for.

DPS identified the four victims as:

Jo Etta Bumgardner, 85, of Matador

Randell (Randy) Rolin, 59, of Purcell, Oklahoma

Troy Hernandez, 23, of San Angelo

The damage of property consisted of 29 structures destroyed, 11 with significant damage and 23 with damage with 61 properties in total affected by the storm.