AUSTIN, Texas — A crumpled motorcycle and a beat-up helmet are what's left from Joe Siqueiros' crash on Saturday. His friends said he's still recovering at Dell Seton Medical Center and they're surprised the outcome wasn't worse.

"We didn't know what to expect. Of course, just praying it was something that wasn't head trauma or anything like that. It was huge because, again, you're on your motorcycle, you're fragile as a human," said Cindy Garcia, Siqueiros' friend.

RELATED: Motorcyclist seriously injured in North Austin crash

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to reports of a motorcycle struck by a pickup truck around 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 2, with the motorcyclist initially pinned under the pickup.

The incident happened at the 3600 block of MoPac northbound.

Siqueiros, 37, was declared a trauma alert and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Siqueiros' friends said he has a long road to recovery.

"I was prepared for the worst, I thought he was going to be in really bad condition. Thank God he's not as bad as I thought. I went in there for the worst," said Miguel Ferretiz, Siqueiros' co-worker and friend.

Ferretiz and Garcia said they want drivers to wear their helmets and remember to share the road.

"As a car driver, you should double-check wherever you're going. Make sure nobody's there," said Ferretiz.

"He has some scrapes back here, but definitely if he wasn't wearing a helmet he wouldn't be OK. So huge thing, and make sure you stay aware of your surroundings," said Garcia.

RELATED:

Man injured after being hit by a car while riding a scooter

Motorcyclist killed in Liberty Hill crash

According to Texas Department of Transportation, last year there were 8,611 wrecks involving motorcycles and 417 were deadly.

If you want to help fund Siquieros' medical bills, you can find his GoFundMe here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

10 state propositions will be on the ballot this Election Day. Here’s what you need to know

UPDATE: 2-year-old girl, father found, Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirms