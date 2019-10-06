AUSTIN, Texas — Police have identified the 53-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash in South Austin on June 10.

According to the Austin Police Department, a driver of a Toyota Tundra was traveling along East Oltorf Street when he moved into oncoming traffic in order to avoid hitting a vehicle that was stopped in front of him.

Police said the driver then hit an oncoming motorcyclist who was identified days later as Matthew Waters, 53.

Waters was taken to a hospital where he died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call APD at 512-974-5594.

WATCH: Austin police address spike in traffic deaths

