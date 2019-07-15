AUSTIN, Texas — After a day of fun in the sun at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels, Aimee Loesch said she wanted to feed her then-1-year-old daughter, Evelyn, one last time before they headed home.

But a waterpark employee had other plans.

"We were stopped by a gentleman working at the gate at Schlitterbahn and he just said to me, 'I'm sorry ma'am, you can't do that here,'" said Loesch.

She was confused.

"What am I doing wrong? He said, 'You can't do that. This is a family environment,'" Loesch explained.

She quickly realized the Schlitterbahn employee was talking about her breastfeeding, and that didn't sit well with Loesch.

"I was angry. First of all, I've been breastfeeding Evelyn her entire life. She's 14 months. She celebrated her birthday on May 26 and not one time had I been told I cannot breastfeed anywhere," she said.

RELATED: 'I’m so hurt, embarrassed and ashamed' | Video shows officer ordering breastfeeding mom to leave pool

Loesch wasn't the only one upset.

"We were appalled," said Winter Prosapio, the spokesperson for Schlitterbahn.

She said they were mortified when they found out about the June 2 incident on social media.

"It's very unfortunate. We're very unhappy that this happened in the first place, but we want to make it very clear – if you're a mom and you're breastfeeding, you can do that at Schlitterbahn. Period. End of story," she said.

Prosapio said they have talked to the male staffer and they have a message for Loesch.

RELATED: Breastfeed 'wherever and whenever': Target store sign has moms rejoicing

"I want that mom to know it is not OK what happened to her. We have addressed it and we have done everything we can that that kind of thing doesn't happen to a single other mom," Prosapio said.

Meantime, Loesch wanted everyone to realize that breastfeeding is normal and legal.

RELATED: Texas governor signs bill clarifying that women are allowed to pump breast milk in public

"Breastfeeding is normal; it's absolutely normal. Women's bodies have been sexualized and it's not – it's actually a really beautiful thing," Loesch said.

Prosapio said they are discussing if retraining for all Schlitterbahn employees is needed because they want to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Dangerous heat for Central Texas Tuesday

Retired champion boxer Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker hit, killed crossing Virginia Beach street

Police warn flushing drugs down the toilet could create 'meth-gators'