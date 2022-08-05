Austin mom undergoes in-utero surgery to repair son's spina bifida

An Austin family is celebrating her first Mother's Day this year after undergoing surgery at Texas Children's Hospital to repair her son's spina bifida.

AUSTIN, Texas — Callie Horne and her husband, Nash, met at the University of Texas at Austin. They found out their son, Nash, had spina bifida at her 20-week ultrasound.

Spina bifida is a defect that occurs when the neural tube does not close all the way, and the backbone, which protects the spinal cord, doesn’t form and close as it should. This can result in damage to the spinal cord and nerves and impair a child’s ability to walk.

"In the moment we were like, 'I don't know if our child's going to be in a wheelchair. I don't know if he's going to be mentally capable.' We truly had no idea what to think," said Callie.

The couple was referred to a high-risk maternal fetal medicine specialist in Austin who told her about the Texas Children’s Hospital Fetal Center in Houston and a minimally invasive fetoscopic procedure pioneered by the team there to repair spina bifida.

The procedure is conducted through two tiny incisions in the uterus, using a small camera known as a fetoscope. The small scope guides tiny surgical instruments through the ports and the surgeon closes the defect, protecting the fetal spinal column and nerves from infection and injury for the remainder of the pregnancy. The uterus is returned to the abdomen, the abdominal incision is closed, and the woman’s pregnancy resumes.

Without the surgery, Nash had a 60% chance his nerve function would be impacted and he might not be able to walk.

"Spina bifida is a congenital condition that occurs in about one in 3,000 deliveries. There are probably about 1,500 children in the United States that are born with this condition on an annual basis," said Dr. Michael Belfort, OB/GYN-in-chief at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women.

But the surgery was a success. Nash is now hitting all his milestones, a precious 7-month-old boy, and the Hornes say they're enjoying watching their son grow and have full function of his legs and toes.

"We don't know what the ultimate outcome would be, and we don't know when situations might arise that relate to the spine of this event. But we're prayerful and hopeful and just so ecstatic to have such a great and wonderful young man as our son today," said Nash.

Callie Horne's surgery was an important milestone – she was the 100th minimally invasive spina bifida repair Texas Children's performed since developing the procedure. The Texas Children's Fetal Center was the first in the nation to perform this minimally invasive spina bifida repair procedure and has since preformed more than any other fetal center in the U.S.

"Our Nash is just such a joy. We love him and he's great. Whatever hurdles that come our way, we're just going to take them in stride. We know that God has a perfect plan for his life and so we're just leaving them to that and enjoying each and every day with them," said Callie.

Texas Children's Hospital is opening a location in Austin soon and will offer the same live-saving fetal procedures the Hornes traveled to Houston for.