Police searching for woman last seen in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help locating 58-year-old Valerie Wilks.

Wilks was reported missing at approximately 1:29 p.m. on Feb. 6. The APD said she was last seen in video surveillance on Jan. 25 at the Cube Storage, which is located at 5656 N. Interstate 35 in North Austin.

The APD said there is concern about Wilks' immediate welfare due to her health conditions. Police said Wilks is from out of town. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweater, purple dress and white shirt. Pictures of Wilks are below:

The APD said if you Wilks, call 911 immediately.

