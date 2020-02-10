Austin police locate missing 60-year-old

Due to a medical condition Stewart has, police said he was at high risk.

AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: Police say Stewart has been located safely.

PREVIOUSLY: The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 60-year-old man.

According to the Austin PD, Beauford Stewart has been missing since Thursday, Oct. 1. He was last seen near the 1500 block of Red River St. at around 3 p.m. that day.

Due to a medical condition Stewart has, police said he is at high risk.

He is described as 5 foot 9 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt that has a teddy bear and red lettering on the front. He was also wearing a black jacket with red sleeves and black jogging pants.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911.