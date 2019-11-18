AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police need the public's help finding 21-year-old Christian Pugh.

APD said Pugh was last seen walking east on Davis Street, then south on Rainey Street shortly after 1:37 a.m. on Sunday. They added that there are circumstances in this case that lead investigators to believe Pugh could be in danger.

Pugh is described as:

White male

5-foot-10-inches tall

160 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing:

A white shirt

A green, army style jacket (waist length)

Dark, wool-type pants

Low-cut “Doc Martin” style shoes/boots

Anyone with information regarding Pugh's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and/or the Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Traffic stop on I-35 leads to discovery of two bodies in Plano home

Hays County inmate mistakenly released from custody after conspiring with cellmate to exchange identities

Man's extremely relatable post about wife's hours-long Target run goes viral

Body found in Bouldin Creek near downtown