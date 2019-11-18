AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police need the public's help finding 21-year-old Christian Pugh.
APD said Pugh was last seen walking east on Davis Street, then south on Rainey Street shortly after 1:37 a.m. on Sunday. They added that there are circumstances in this case that lead investigators to believe Pugh could be in danger.
Pugh is described as:
- White male
- 5-foot-10-inches tall
- 160 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
He was last seen wearing:
- A white shirt
- A green, army style jacket (waist length)
- Dark, wool-type pants
- Low-cut “Doc Martin” style shoes/boots
Anyone with information regarding Pugh's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and/or the Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.
