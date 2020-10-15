Austin police searching for missing 73-year-old man

If you have information about John Goodlett's disappearance, contact APD.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a 73-year-old man whom someone last saw on Thursday morning.

Someone spotted John Goodlett leaving his apartment complex near the 8000 block of FM 620 shortly before 11 a.m. He was driving a white 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage with temporary Texas license plate 86195V7 on the back and disabled veteran Texas license plate 1DV6472 on the front.

He has gray hair, brown eyes and was wearing a blue North Face shirt and basketball shorts.

Police believe Goodlett's disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information, call Austin police at 512-974-5000.