x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Austin police searching for missing 73-year-old man

If you have information about John Goodlett's disappearance, contact APD.
Credit: KVUE

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a 73-year-old man whom someone last saw on Thursday morning.

Someone spotted John Goodlett leaving his apartment complex near the 8000 block of FM 620 shortly before 11 a.m. He was driving a white 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage with temporary Texas license plate 86195V7 on the back and disabled veteran Texas license plate 1DV6472 on the front.

Related Articles

He has gray hair, brown eyes and was wearing a blue North Face shirt and basketball shorts.

Police believe Goodlett's disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information, call Austin police at 512-974-5000.

Credit: Austin Police Dept.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Strong cold front to bring windy conditions, low temperatures

Williamson County sheriff's deputy indicted in force case for 2019 traffic stop that turned violent

Voting early? Here are the wait times at polls in the Austin area