Austin police looking for missing endangered woman

Meghan Elizabeth Skiba was last seen on Tuesday, July 20, at 4:45 p.m.
Credit: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Meghan Elizabeth Skiba, 30, was reported missing Tuesday at approximately 9:17 p.m. She was last seen near the leasing office of the Skyline at Barton Creek complex located at 1300 Spyglass Drive at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. 

At that time, Skiba was wearing an above-the-knee blue dress with a floral print and sandals. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 165 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair with a bob-style haircut.

Skiba is nonverbal and requires medical attention. Police said her immediate welfare is a concern.

Credit: Austin Police Department

If you see Skiba, call 911 immediately. You can also submit tips through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.

