Austin police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old

Carlos David Caboda-Torres was last known to be in the 1500 block of Rutland Drive in Austin.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy whose whereabouts have been unknown since Monday morning.

APD said Carlos David Caboda-Torres was last known to be in the 1500 block of Rutland Drive in Austin at 9 a.m. Monday. It is unknown where he may have gone or who he may have been with.

Caboda-Torres is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has black curly hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt, yellow shorts and a backpack. APD noted that Caboda-Torres is a Spanish speaker and that he requires daily medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the APD Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.